Yolo County man received ballot in the mail for his deceased wife

YOLO COUNTY, Calif — This year, because of coronavirus concerns all registered voters in California received a vote by mail ballot automatically -- even one Yolo County woman who died before the pandemic started.

On October 5, Joe Sutton of West Sacramento received two ballots in the mail: one for him and one for his wife, Barbara Ann Hall. The problem is, Barbara died on December 30, 2019, according to her death certificate.

"I wasn't really surprised that I got the ballot," Sutton said.

He said he still gets a lot of mail for his late wife. He expected the office of the Yolo County Registrar of Voters to have updated its records by now.

According to the Secretary of State's office, local coroner's offices are required by law to send death notices to county elections officials so they can remove that person from the list of registered, eligible voters. But Sutton said he had a bigger concern: what do to with the ballot.

In a historic election year, he doesn't want the ballot to get into the wrong hands.

"I throw it away, well someone else might get it and vote. I'd rather burn it," he said.

The California Secretary of State's office recommends marking the ballot as "voter deceased" and returning it to local elections officials so that voter registration rolls can be corrected.

They also emphasized that it is a felony to vote the ballot of a deceased person, and elections officials will investigate and refer to law enforcement when they have evidence.

You might be wonder how this happened and if it's common. ABC10 reached out to the Yolo County Registrar's office for answers, asking if it reviewed death records before mailing out the ballots and if it will do so after ballots are returned.

Officials responded, saying due to the Registrar having emergency dental surgery, they would provide an answer on Thursday.

