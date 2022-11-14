Watch: Katie Hobbs holds victory rally after AP calls the Arizona governor's race in her favor

Hobbs will be Arizona's fifth female governor and the first Democrat to hold the office in 13 years. Lake's response: 'Arizonans know BS when they see it.'

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona's Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has been elected as the state's next governor, according to a race call Monday night by the Associated Press.

Hobbs, a defender of the state's 2020 presidential election results from attacks by Donald Trump's supporters, defeated Republican Kari Lake, a former TV news anchor and one of Trump's staunchest allies.

Hobbs will be Arizona's fifth female governor and the first Democrat to hold the office in 13 years.

Democracy is worth the wait.



Thank you, Arizona.



I am so honored and so proud to be your next Governor. pic.twitter.com/O6ZFSHbIBe — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) November 15, 2022

During the campaign, Lake refused to say whether she would concede if she lost.

One hour after the race was called for Hobbs, Lake posted this tweet: "Arizonans know BS when they see it."

Arizonans know BS when they see it. — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 15, 2022

The decisive blow to Lake's fortunes came in the vote totals reported Monday night by Maricopa County, the state's largest county. Maricopa is home to more than six in every ten votes cast in the state.

Hobbs led by about 30,000 votes before the ballot drop. Lake won about 56 percent of the ballots reported Monday, narrowing Hobbs' lead to about 20,000 votes.

With an estimated 48,000 ballots left to count statewide, Lake would have to win 70 percent to tie Hobbs.

Congratulations to Arizona’s next Governor, @katiehobbs! I know you will serve our state well, and I’m looking forward to working together to move Arizona forward. — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) November 15, 2022

There remains a possibility that the final results will trigger an automatic recount under a new Arizona law. The threshold for a recount is a victory margin of about 13,000 votes or less.

Lawyers for the Republican National Committee have been laying the groundwork for a lawsuit challenging the election results. That lawsuit would focus on the alleged disenfranchisement of Republican voters due to printer breakdowns at Maricopa County vote centers on Election Day.

The Trump-endorsed Republican statewide ticket was loaded with four candidates who promoted the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Lake now becomes the third of those four candidates to go down to defeat to a Democrat.

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly has won re-election against Blake Masters, a protege of Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel. Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes will succeed Hobbs as secretary of state, Arizona's chief elections officer. His opponent, Mark Finchem, traffics in the most extreme election denialism.

Decision 2022

Track all of our current updates with the upcoming elections in Arizona on our 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe for updates on all of our new uploads.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.