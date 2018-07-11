In California’s 10th Congressional District, Republican Congressman Jeff Denham ran a close race against Democratic challenger Josh Harder.

This was one of 10 targeted Congressional District in California that could’ve flipped from Republican-controlled to Democrat controlled. So far, with 100 precincts reporting in, Denham has garnered 50.6 percent of the vote. This separates him from his challenger by about 1,300 votes.

Within the Congressional District, Stanislaus County leaned toward Denham, however, San Joaquin County leaned toward Harder.

Denham was leading by small margins throughout the night, and, even though the night was still early, he told supporters that he was encouraged by the results that were coming in last night.

.@RepJeffDenham has arrived at his watch party here in Modesto. “Obviously it’s still early, I’m looking forward to watching results come in, but I am very encouraged,” he tells the crowd @ABC10 #electionnight pic.twitter.com/VsqohyFJgd — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) November 7, 2018

Political Data Inc.’s absentee ballot tracker noted that 74,730 ballots were cast early for this race in San Joaquin County.

Per statistics from San Joaquin County, 20,191 mail ballots have been counted and, per Stanislaus County, 44,542 mail ballots have been counted so far.

A total of about 112,000 votes are currently in for this midterm race. In comparison, the 2016 election saw about 241,000 votes cast by the time the vote was certified, and the 2014 election saw nearly 126,000 votes by the time the vote was certified.

Results will be unofficial until the election is certified; the canvass deadline is Dec. 6, and the Statement of the Vote is Dec. 14.

A cloud of uncertainty is lingering over the 10th congressional district in CA as #electionnight comes to an end. Both the Harder and Denham campaigns have told us they are feeling hopeful but Harder believes it could take days to get the results to this tight race. @ABC10 — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) November 7, 2018

