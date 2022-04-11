Early voting reminders ahead of midterm elections

We're just days away from the midterm elections, but there's still time to cast your ballot before polling sites could get crowded.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Eighteen Sacramento County vote centers opened up for early in-person voting Oct. 29.

It's the fifth year the county has offered this, but something people may not be aware of. Election Inspector John Quesada said very few people came through his precinct's doors Halloween.

"We have seen more folks dropping off, we have had fewer voters coming to vote in person. Saturday we had 10, yesterday we had 1, and this morning we've had zero," Quesada said.

If you're planning to vote early, you have options. You can also drop off your mail-in ballot at one of the 60 drop boxes in the county. If you're sending it by mail, you'll need to make sure it's signed and postmarked on or before Nov. 8.

"Signing the envelope is extremely critical because not only do we need to know that the person who the ballot was mailed to is the one that is returning it, but we use that signature to take a photo of it and compare it to the signature that you either registered with or is on your ID, and that is how we verify your identity," said Janna Haynes, a spokesperson for Sacramento County elections and voter registration.

Midterm years historically see a lower turnout in comparison to presidential elections, but Haynes says there's still reason to make sure your voice is heard.

"There are a lot of really important local contests happening in Sac County between elected officials, measures, state propositions... these contests impact your daily life maybe more than a presidential year, so we really encourage people to get out and vote," Haynes said.

