Here's when to expect election results in El Dorado County

The first wave of results will come in around 8:15 p.m. on election night.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Election results in El Dorado County will be coming out regularly on election night, but they'll take a slower pace in the days afterward. Officials in El Dorado County will have up to 30 days to certify the vote.

The first wave of results will pour in around 8:15 p.m. on election night. These results will be the first count of many ongoing ballot returns. Afterward, the results will generally come an hour apart through the night until all vote center ballots are counted.

After election night, the roll out for results slows down. You'll get results each Friday afternoon until they complete the vote tabulation and certify the election.

Editor’s Note: Karina Gonzalez and Sabrina Sanchez, of ABC10's Voter Access Team, reached out to El Dorado County for the above information

