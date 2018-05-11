If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Polling stations open at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning and close at 8 p.m. Visit ABC10.com/elections for all local and statewide results.

If you still need more information before voting, we have a ballot guide and short videos that simply explain all the California propositions.

Check our results page around 8 p.m. Tuesday night as vote begin to roll in.

We’re tracking the major races:

In California governor's race, Democrat Gavin Newsom faces off against Republican John Cox.

California’s U.S. Senate seat has two Democrats squaring off: Dianne Feinstein against Kevin de Leon.

The balance of power in Congress could be tipped if Democrat Josh Harder can unseat Turlock Republican Jeff Denham.

Roseville Republican Tom McClintock is in a close race against Democrat Jessica Morse.

Voters will decide on 11 statewide ballot propositions.

California’s gas tax could be rolled back if Prop 6 passes.

California’s Prop 10 passage could lead to allowing rent control in more California cities.

A few more before you go... Watch our election playlist on YouTube.

© 2018 KXTV