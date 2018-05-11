If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Polling stations open at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning and close at 8 p.m. Visit ABC10.com/elections for all local and statewide results.

Check our results page around 8 p.m. Tuesday night as vote begin to roll in.

We’re tracking the major races:

  • In California governor's race, Democrat Gavin Newsom faces off against Republican John Cox.
  • California’s U.S. Senate seat has two Democrats squaring off: Dianne Feinstein against Kevin de Leon.
  • The balance of power in Congress could be tipped if Democrat Josh Harder can unseat Turlock Republican Jeff Denham.
  • Roseville Republican Tom McClintock is in a close race against Democrat Jessica Morse.
  • Voters will decide on 11 statewide ballot propositions.
  • California’s gas tax could be rolled back if Prop 6 passes.
  • California’s Prop 10 passage could lead to allowing rent control in more California cities.

