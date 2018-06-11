RALEIGH, N.C. -(WFMY) -The State Board of Elections & Ethics Enforcement has gotten reports of ballots in some precincts in Wake County and other areas can't be fed through tabulators.

Initial reports from county elections offices indicate this issue is caused by high humidity levels. When ballots cannot be read by tabulators, they are stored securely in “emergency bins” and will be tabulated as soon as possible, the NC State Board of Elections says in a news release.

The State Board office has advised county elections officials to work with their precinct officials to ensure voting areas are kept as cool and dry as possible by using air conditioning and keeping doors closed when possible.

The state reaffirms that ALL BALLOTS WILL BE COUNTED.

After elections, the NC BOE will conduct a series of post-election audits.

