Election officials gearing up for an election day like none before

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — In the final countdown to election day, voting centers are seeing lines for those who are choosing to cast their ballot in person, but election officials expect those lines to be longer come 7 a.m. Tuesday, despite hundreds of thousands already voting.

"We already had 500,000 ballots as of Sunday and obviously a lot already pouring in today," said Sacramento County's Janna Haynes. "Historically, most people who choose to vote in person wait until election day, so there may be lines at various election centers."

The Citrus Heights voting center was already seeing waits to vote in-person Monday.

"[Election day] will be a long wait," said Citrus Heights Voting Inspector Larry Miramontes. "Not just because of the number of people but because we have to contend with the COVID processes."

Safety protocols are expected to slow down the voting process so if you are going to vote in person, there's a couple of recommendations to keep in mind.

"Wear your mask when you go to the vote center," Haynes said.

Election officials also recommend you show up early on election day and not wear any clothes with presidential names, ballot measures, or propositions on them as they can be viewed as electioneering.

If you still want to drop off your ballot, you can do so through 8 p.m. on November 3. That's what Melvin and Victoria Williams chose.

"I like to do it at home and not rush," said Victoria.

"We were born on American soil, so we are here to be a support and do all we can," said Melvin.

