Election stress: Oregon doctors explain coping strategies

Among friends, neighbors, and family members who disagree politically, experts walk through strategies to destress and coexist.

PORTLAND, Ore. — For many people, election stress does not end after an election. Friends, neighbors and family members who disagree on politics may still need to interact.

"People have different opinions, that's just the way it is," naturopathic doctor Ken Weizer said.

Weizer works for Providence in Portland. He said this year with the COVID-19 pandemic, historic wildfires, protests and riots, and the 2020 presidential election, many people are at their limit.

He explained several steps can work to relieve stress over time.

First, he urged people not to focus specifically on reducing stress.

"That's going to be the most stressful thing you do because you can't do it as a quick fix," Weizer said.

Instead, Weizer suggests doing something that inspires joy or peace—an activity away from social media and other stressors.

Next, Weizer said people should make handwritten notes of what causes their stress.

"Just write it down, don't filter it, get it out," he said.

When it comes to politics, Dr. Robin Henderson, chief executive of behavioral health services at Providence, said shared experience is important to help bridge gaps.

"We have more in common than we do not," Henderson said. "Different beliefs are like all the other wonderful differences that make the human experience fabulous."

She said people of different beliefs may need to set rules before having conversations.

"Those ground rules may be: we're not going to talk about politics, religion, or whatever else it is that blows up your family at the holiday season," she explained.

Henderson said community service may be a good way to foster positive relationships with those of different views.

"Where the folks across the street who had the Biden sign and the folks over there who had the Trump sign are all working together to gather canned food for the holidays," Henderson said. "To have shared experiences toward a common good goal. And volunteering like that is a great way to do it."