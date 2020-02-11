Harris County's drive-thru votes were challenged by a Republican-led group's effort. But those votes will still be counted, as per Monday's ruling.

HOUSTON — Harris County's drive-thru votes will not be thrown out, U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen ruled on Monday morning.

Drive-thru voting locations in Harris County will also be open on Election Day. This was a concern after rumors started to circulate that the judge could close down the locations in Monday's ruling.

It was a waiting game over the weekend for the fate of nearly 127,000 votes cast at drive-thru polling locations in the Houston area during early voting.

We won! Judge rules all votes cast in drive thru will be counted. Challengers had no standing. Justice prevails. — Sylvia R. Garcia (@LaCongresista) November 2, 2020

A federal hearing was scheduled for Monday morning to rule on those votes with less than 24 hours until the polls open for Election Day. A conference call was set up for reporters to be able to listen in to what's being discussed at the federal courthouse, but many reported technical issues as the hearing got underway.

During the hearing, outside the courthouse, there was public reaction to the case. Dozens of people arrived with signs, with some in the park adjacent to the courthouse, demanding that the votes be counted.

Harris County's drive-thru votes were challenged by a Republican-led effort. Their argument is that the method of voting violates the United States Constitution. But the ACLU stepped in, saying it was an attempt at voter suppression.

On Sunday, the all-Republican Texas Supreme Court rejected a request to throw out the drive-thru votes. So the GOP group behind the complaint took their fight to the federal court system.

Had the judge excluded the votes, it would have left roughly 10 percent of the county's early voters in limbo.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said she expects an appeal to the judge's ruling but reiterated in a tweet that "drive-thru voting is safe, secure, and legal."

NEW: US District Court rejects the plaintiffs’ challenges to drive-thru voting and, frankly, to democracy. Drive-thru voting is safe, secure, and legal. It's beyond comprehension that anyone would seek to invalidate 127,000 votes. We fully expect an appeal. Please vote tomorrow. — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) November 2, 2020

Last month, Harris County set up drive-thru voting for added safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. County leaders argued that drive-thru voting is legal and it was approved by the state beforehand.

Over the weekend, Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins released a statement, defending the voting method.