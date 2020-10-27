Fewer in-person polling places in California on Election Day

Ventura County had 389 polling places in the March primary but will have just 48 vote centers this weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California election officials are worried about potential long lines at vote centers on Election Day even as most voters are casting their ballots by mail.

Most counties have fewer in-person voting options this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

California voters have had historically high levels of vote-by-mail and more than 72% of ballots cast in March were by mail. But that still leaves millions who could vote in person.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla is urging voters to vote early to avoid lines.