California GOP reacts to ballot box court decision regarding voter privacy

The GOP is in a court battle regarding ballot boxes set up by the party, some of which were placed at gun stores, churches, and Republican party offices.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the court battle on ballot boxes, the California Republican Party said it "prevailed" in a hearing on Wednesday regarding voter privacy

The GOP is in court regarding ballot boxes set up by the party, some of which were placed at gun stores, churches, and GOP party offices.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra petitioned the Sacramento Superior Court to order the party to provide details about the location of the private ballot boxes it set up, and the voters who left ballots in them.

Sacramento Superior Court Judge David Brown found in the hearing that there was no factual basis supporting the state's demand that the GOP identify voters who have used the ballot boxes set up by the party, according to a statement from a California Republican Party spokesperson.

Judge Brown also found that there was no legal authority to demand those answers in the timeframe that Becerra had initially requested.

"The California Republican Party will continue to help Californians vote safely and securely by continuing to gather ballots in trusted places, and deliver them promptly according to law," the California GOP said.

“The California Republican Party prevailed today in a hearing on the state’s attempted voter privacy violations and partisan harassment initiated by @AGBecerra and @CASOSvote @AlexPadilla4CA . pic.twitter.com/yZMHYAwhXD — CAGOP (@CAGOP) October 21, 2020