GOP captures second Democratic US House seat in California

LOS ANGELES — Republican Young Kim has defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Gil Cisneros in Southern California. The contest was a rematch from 2018, when Cisneros delivered an upset in what had been a longstanding GOP district anchored in Orange County. Kim’s victory Friday in the 39th Congressional District overcame President Donald Trump’s poor performance in heavily Democratic California, where he got only one-third of the votes. The former state lawmaker was born in South Korea and grew up in Guam. Another California Republican born in South Korea — Michelle Steel — defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Harley Rouda in another Orange County district.
WATCH ALSO: Church vs state: Sacramento church defying health orders and continuing to hold services indoors
While not all churches are defying the state orders, state health officials want to reiterate how coronavirus outbreaks have happened at churches.