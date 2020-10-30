How a talking robot could ensure election transparency amid coronavirus pandemic

An election observer or voter could use Clyde the robot to roam around an office so they could watch the election process unfold in real-time.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — What is Sacramento County doing to keep the upcoming election as transparent as possible during a pandemic? County officials used grant money to buy a $4,000 robot!

Sacramento County used a grant it received from the Center for Technology and Civic Life to purchase "Clyde", a robot that could safely observe different election processes including a tabulation of ballots, auditing, signature checking, ballot processing, and a warehouse return.

Clyde has a two-way microphone, a two-way video, and its own Wi-Fi network so it doesn't lose connection. An operator could send the robot anywhere in the department based on what the controller wants to see.

Observers would be able to view the election process in real-time while maintaining social distancing and reducing the risk of spreading the coronavirus. Observers using Clyde would also ensure the building's maximum occupancy rules.

Sacramento County Registrar of Voters Courtney Bailey-Kanelos said Clyde could roll around the office to answer observers' or voters' questions of what they want to see as the election process unfolds.

"We can have observers or media be able to kind of direct where they want Clyde the robot to go without having to actually be in someone's personal space," Bailey-Kanelos said.

Cylde is like a laptop or a Segway with a two-way microphone. People could have both visuals and audio to ensure transparency and find a balance between transparency and safety.

