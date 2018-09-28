If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Did you miss the voter registration deadline? Even if you did, there’s a still an opportunity for you to vote in the 2018 General Election.

It’s called conditional voter registration, California’s safety net for people who missed the Oct. 22, 2018, deadline for registration. While participating in this process means you may not be able to vote at your usual polling place, it does mean you get to vote in the election.

Residents can go to the county elections office or a specific satellite location to register and vote conditionally. Voters in Sacramento County will be able to do this process at any Voting Center in their county.

Once the voter registration process is finished, their ballots can get processed.

The process is available from Oct. 23 through Election Day on Nov. 6, 2018.

