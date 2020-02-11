How to track my ballot in California | Election 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, but that doesn't mean you have to rush to get your ballot mailed out.
In California, ballots must be postmarked on or by election day to get counted. Here's how you can track your ballot in your county, find your polling locations and ballot drop boxes.
As long as you are in line by 8 p.m. on Election Day at any polling location, you are still able to cast your ballot and vote.
To track your ballot across California, click here to go to BallotTrax and register.
Sacramento County
- Drop boxes: 76 locations open with varying business hours and open through Election Day
- For a list of ballot drop box locations, click here and scroll to your location.
- Vote centers: 85 locations with varying business hours
- All are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Election Day
- For a list of vote centers, click here and scroll to find a location closest to you
- Contact the Sacramento County Elections Office with any questions by phone or email
- (916) 875-6451
- voterinfo@saccounty.net
Placer County
- Drop boxes: 27 locations with varying business hours
- For a list of ballot drop box locations, click here and scroll to find a location closest to you
- Vote centers: 28 locations with varying business hours
- All centers are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Election Day
- For a list of vote centers, click here and scroll to find a location closest to you
- Contact the Placer County Elections Office with any questions: (530) 886-5650
San Joaquin County
- Drop boxes: 28 locations with varying business hours across the county
- All drop box locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Election Day
- For a list of drop box locations, click here and scroll to find one nearest to you
- Vote centers: 34 locations open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. through November 2
- All centers are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Election Day
- For a list of vote centers, click here and scroll down to find a location nearest you
- Contact the San Joaquin County Elections Office with any questions by phone or email
- (209) 468-2892
- polls@sjgov.org
Stanislaus County
- Drop boxes: 23 locations open at all hours until 8 p.m. on Election Day
- For a list of drop box locations, click here and scroll to find the nearest one to you
- Vote centers: 27 locations open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. through November 2
- All locations are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Election Day
- For a list of satellite offices, click here and find a location closest to you
- Contact the Stanislaus County Elections Office with any questions: (209) 525-5230
