How to track my ballot in California | Election 2020

From finding a polling place to a ballot drop box to tracking whether or not your county received the ballot, here's how you can do that.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, but that doesn't mean you have to rush to get your ballot mailed out.

In California, ballots must be postmarked on or by election day to get counted. Here's how you can track your ballot in your county, find your polling locations and ballot drop boxes.

As long as you are in line by 8 p.m. on Election Day at any polling location, you are still able to cast your ballot and vote.

To track your ballot across California, click here to go to BallotTrax and register.

Sacramento County

Drop boxes: 76 locations open with varying business hours and open through Election Day For a list of ballot drop box locations, click here and scroll to your location.

Vote centers: 85 locations with varying business hours All are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Election Day For a list of vote centers, click here and scroll to find a location closest to you

Contact the Sacramento County Elections Office with any questions by phone or email (916) 875-6451 voterinfo@saccounty.net



Placer County

Drop boxes: 27 locations with varying business hours For a list of ballot drop box locations, click here and scroll to find a location closest to you

Vote centers: 28 locations with varying business hours All centers are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Election Day For a list of vote centers, click here and scroll to find a location closest to you

Contact the Placer County Elections Office with any questions: (530) 886-5650

San Joaquin County

Drop boxes: 28 locations with varying business hours across the county All drop box locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Election Day For a list of drop box locations, click here and scroll to find one nearest to you

Vote centers: 34 locations open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. through November 2 All centers are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Election Day For a list of vote centers, click here and scroll down to find a location nearest you

Contact the San Joaquin County Elections Office with any questions by phone or email (209) 468-2892 polls@sjgov.org



Stanislaus County

Drop boxes: 23 locations open at all hours until 8 p.m. on Election Day For a list of drop box locations, click here and scroll to find the nearest one to you

Vote centers: 27 locations open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. through November 2 All locations are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Election Day For a list of satellite offices, click here and find a location closest to you

Contact the Stanislaus County Elections Office with any questions: (209) 525-5230