How to vote in California gubernatorial recall election

SAN DIEGO — Here is how you vote in the 2021 California gubernatorial recall election:

The first question reads "Shall Gavin Newsom be recalled (removed) from the office of Governor?"

Voters fill in “Yes” or “No” by filling in the oval with dark-colored ink. Note: pencil and red ink are not allowed.

If you vote “No," you may still vote for a replacement candidate.

Neither party has endorsed a candidate. Twenty-four of the 46 candidates running to replace Newsom are Republican, nine are Democrat, three are from a minor party and 10 have no party preference.

To vote for a qualified write-in candidate, write the person's name in the blank space at the bottom of the list and darken the oval.

If more than 50% vote "Yes" to recall Governor Newsom, the replacement candidate with the most votes is elected for the remainder of his term.

If 50% or more vote “No” on the first question, then Governor Newsom will remain in office and the second question doesn't matter.

The San Diego County Registrar said it may take up to 30 days after Election Day for counties to certify the results to the Secretary of State.

Voters can drop off their ballots now and can vote in person at the registrar's office in Kearny Mesa.

If you are mailing in your ballot, make sure to date and sign your name on the outside of the envelope in order for your vote to count. Voters should mail it no later than September 7 and postmark it before election day.

Here are some important dates for the recall election:

Sept. 11-13 in-person voting at 221 locations 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sept. 14: Election Day 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

October 14: San Diego Co. will certify results

October 22: if a recall is approved, the new governor would take office

