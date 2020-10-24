I’ve turned in my ballot, but I’ve changed my mind. Now what?

There's hope if you X out a bubble, but once your ballot is submitted there's no going back.

SACRAMENTO, California — Mail-in ballots are in the hands of voters and they are returning them to the nearest dropbox. You may have felt confident in your choices when you mailed it off or turned it in, but what if you’ve had a change of heart about a candidate? Can you change your ballot once it’s turned in?

“No, once a ballot is dropped in the mail, dropped in a box or slipped through the slot once Vote Centers are open, it is final,” said Janna Haynes, public information officer for Sacramento County Elections.

Let’s say you accidentally shaded the wrong circle on your ballot while filling it out? What’s the best way to correct it?

"If you have not submitted that ballot you can actually come into our elections office or wait until our vote centers open on Oct. 24 and go in and trade in the ballot. They will spoil and void the state ballot and print you out a new one for you to remark in and vote," Haynes said.

In the event, you have already mailed in your ballot and maybe you filled in the wrong bubble, X'ed it out, and filled in a different bubble, the tabulation machine won't be able to read that, Haynes said. Instead, the machine kicks it into a program where a set of election officers who look at the ballots that have marks on them that can't be read by the tabulator, actually override the system that can't read the ballot.