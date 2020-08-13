'She's a leader' | Local Indian community proud of Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her roots

Harris is the first Black and Southeast Asian American woman to be selected as a vice presidential candidate

STOCKTON, Calif. — Senator Kamala Harris is inspiring multiple communities and making history by being chosen as Presidential Candidate Joe Biden's running mate.

Harris is a daughter of a Jamaican Father and to a mother of Indian descent. She is the first Black and Southeast Asian American woman to be chosen as a vice presidential candidate.

Harris' mother, Shyamala was an Indian-American immigrant, activist and breast cancer researcher.

In her online bio, Harris says growing up in Oakland she was inspired by her mother to fight injustice.

"She's a leader that I've been looking up to,” said Jaya Badiga, an attorney from Folsom.

Badiga is a first-generation immigrant from India who came to the United States for graduate school.

Now, she is a family law attorney in Folsom and also running for office on the city council.

"My first conversation with my husband as soon as I heard the news was, 'I'm going to be on the same ballot as Kamala Harris,'" Badiga said.

Badiga is not the only one excited about Harris' appointment.

"In the Southeast Asian community, there are a lot of folks that are very excited about having Senator Harris now on the presidential ticket,” said Amar Shergill, President of the Progressive Caucus of the California Democratic Party.

While proud of Harris' Southeast Asian roots, he says her appointment as a vice presidential candidate is a mixed bag when it comes to her policy issues.

"Every candidate regardless of their identity has to answer for their policy decisions. So, we're looking at all those issues and we're hoping that she represents us well and California well and women and South Asians and the Black community. It all matters,” said Shergill.

International policy also matters to Badiga. When it comes to India, she says Harris could help provide an olive branch to improve relations even more with the Southeast Asian country if she and Biden are elected.

Badiga said, "That part of her identity is something that the majority of us, from what I have seen on social media and other connections, celebrate."

