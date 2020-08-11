'I want to be president someday' | What first female vice president-elect means for Sacramento women

Voters elected the first woman to be vice president of the United States. Here is what some women say what that means for the next generations of girls growing up.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — When President-elect Joe Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris says, "While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last," at least one girl watching took notice.

Little girls across the country, like 6-year-old Samone Block, saw themselves on the stage as they watched Harris say the path to the White House would not end with her.

"I want to be president someday," Samone told ABC10.

Samone's mother, Kindra Montgomery-Block, a member of the Black Child Legacy Campaign, was elated to share her moment with her daughter with ABC10, proudly sharing the photo of her meeting Harris for the first time at a black maternal roundtable in San Francisco.

"Couldn't be prouder as a northern California Black girl who is in this movement to change our vulnerable neighborhoods to create opportunities, to break glass ceilings and it feels good right now," Kindra said.

Sacramento NAACP President Betty Williams describes the day Harris elected as the first woman to be elected vice president as unforgettable.

"This has been one of the best days, other than the birth of my children," Williams said. The birth of the first African American woman, vice president-elect, best days of my life."

Williams is celebrating the message Harris is sending to the next generation of girls watching.

Dan Morain, a CalMatters journalist, covered Harris since 1994 and is the author of the upcoming book "Kamala's Way," which describes Harris as a story unique to California.

"I don't think you can understate the significance of having a woman, a woman of color, a woman who's dad is black, whose mom is from India," Morain said. "I don't think you can understate the significance of the symbolism of that and it really is an only in America story."