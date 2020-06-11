Khan leads Lodi City Council District 4 race, despite October arrest

New election results released Thursday showed Khan with a significant 266 vote lead over his closest opponent.

LODI, Calif. — A Lodi City Council candidate and Stockton business owner who was arrested in late October remains the front runner in the race for the city’s 4th district seat.

Shakir Khan was arrested on October 28 by the San Joaquin Sheriffs' Office (SJSO), who accused him of maintaining a gambling premise as the owner of "American Smokers Club" on Waterloo Drive in Stockton. The SJSO also accuse Khan of laundering money through his business.

The SJSO served a warrant at the business during the investigation, which “opened a can of worms,” said Sandra Mendez, a spokesperson for the department.

“I categorically deny the allegations relating to a business that I do not own,” Khan said in a statement sent to ABC 10 on Facebook. “I believe my political opponents have concocted this allegation to damage my reputation and campaign for Lodi City Council.”

Khan’s attorney Allen Sawyer said the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office has yet to file charges following the late October arrest.

“So, at this point, we’re optimistic that there will not be charges filed because Mr. Khan is not guilty of any offense,” Sawyer said.

Khan appeared on the Nov. 3 ballot for Lodi City Council District 4 as Shak Khan. New election results released Thursday showed Khan with a significant 266 vote lead over his closest opponent.

“It’s pretty clear that the voters in his district support him and they stand by him because this information was available to them, at-least the allegation, prior to the election on November 3,” Sawyer said.

The accusations against Khan currently have no bearing on his candidacy or standing in the election. Legal experts say if a candidate is convicted of a felony crime, they would be removed from office.

