Last-minute questions answered for voters on election day

The polls close at 8 p.m. Here's what you need to know.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — It's Election Day and Californians across the state are returning their mail-in ballots and heading to a voting center.

Here are a few last-minute things you need to know.

I am now 18, can I vote even though I never registered?

"Conditional Voter Registration in state law is a safety net for Californians who miss the deadline to register to vote or update their voter registration information for an election," according to the California Secretary of State. "Eligible citizens who need to register or re-register to vote within 14 days of an election can complete this process to register and vote at their county elections office, polling place, or vote center. Their ballots will be processed and counted once the county elections office has completed the voter registration verification process."

Visit caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov for a list of early voting locations where you can complete the Same-Day Voter Registration Process.

Do I need to show identification to register to vote or to actually vote?

In most cases, a California voter is not required to show identification to a polling place worker before casting a ballot, according to the California Secretary of State.

"However, if you are voting for the first time after registering to vote by mail and did not provide your driver license number, California identification number or the last four digits of your social security number on your registration form, you may be asked to show a form of identification when you go to the polls. In this case, be sure to bring identification with you to your polling place or include a copy of it with your vote-by-mail ballot " the state said.

What's the best way to get my ballot into the system and accounted for since it's the last day to submit?

"California has extended the time that vote-by-mail ballots can arrive to county elections offices for this election. Vote-by-mail ballots postmarked on or before Election Day can arrive up to 17 days after Election Day and be counted," according to a FAQ's page by the California Secretary of State.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked on or before 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 and received no later than Nov. 20. Vote-by-mail ballots can be dropped off at your county elections office, or at any ballot drop-box location, any polling place, or any vote center throughout the state before the polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

The Secretary of State recommends signing up for ballot tracking at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov.

Can I drop off a ballot for a family member?

"Anyone may return your ballot for you, as long as they do not get paid on a per ballot basis. In order for your ballot to be counted, you must fill out the authorization section found on the outside of your ballot envelope," the California Secretary of State said.

Where can I get a new mail-in ballot envelope?

"All vote centers have replacement envelopes. They need to be filled out by hand," said Janna Haynes, public information officer for the Sacramento County Elections Office.

Can I drop my ballot off in a different county than I live in?

"Yes, ballots can be dropped off in any county in the state and they will mail it to the right county," said Janna Haynes, public information officer for the Sacramento County Elections Office.

Walt breaks down important races in the House and Senate that could have national implications.



