Local misinformation expert weighs in on emails from Iran sent to intimidate voters

Kim Nalder reminds voters that voter intimidation is illegal and that who you individually voted for is anonymous.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — U.S. officials are warning of fake emails meant to interfere in the election. Still, one local misinformation expert says she is not surprised.

“We’ve known for a long time that there would be attempts by international actors to try to influence our elections,” said Kim Nalder, a political science professor and director of the Project for an Informed Electorate at Sacramento State. "So really we should be expecting more of this sort of thing to hit as we get closer to the election.”

Nalder said, for her, Wednesday’s news wasn’t entirely shocking.

“It's just that we didn't know exactly what form it would take,” Nalder said. “We didn't understand that we would have other countries aside from the ones that interfered in 2016 joining in.”

The Director of National Intelligence said the emails sent from Iran were made to intimidate voters and incite social unrest.

Nalder reminds us that voter intimidation is illegal. She said once your ballot is out of its envelope, there’s no information on your ballot that identifies you. Elections officials do not release who you voted for.

“You don’t need to worry that anyone will ever know exactly who you individually voted for. That’s not part of the process,” Nalder said.

Although outside interference isn’t surprising, Nalder said fixing vulnerabilities nationwide is difficult, since elections are essentially run at the county level.

“In order for them to all replace their old elections machines and make sure that they don't have content online that could be hackable, it takes money and it takes determination to do it,” Nadler said.

Nalder says that one message she wants to get across to local voters is that California’s process is one of the safest in the country.

“We have precautions in place. We have an administration that intends to get every vote that we can get out of the Californians that are voting so I wouldn't be as nervous as I might if I lived in a different state,” Nalder said.

