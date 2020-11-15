Mai Vang becomes first Asian woman elected for Sacramento City Council

Vang became the second Asian Sacramento City Council member. Bob Matsui became the first Asian man to hold the city council seat.

FAIR OAKS, Sacramento — Mai Vang became the first Asian woman to be elected to the Sacramento City Council on Saturday.

Vang is the second Asian Sacramento City Council member in District 8. She won her election against Les Simmons almost 50 years after Bob Matsui became the first Asian man to hold that council seat.

Vang is the daughter of Hmong refugees and is currently on the Sacramento City Unified School Board.

"This grassroots win is dedicated to all our youth, elders, residents, community leaders," Vang tweeted on Saturday.

Vang thanked Simmons, who called her to concede and congratulate his team for a hard-fought election. Simmons Simmons conceded on social media that there were not enough votes to be counted that the election would not go the way he hoped.

"I just called Mai Vang and congratulated her on winning election to the Sacramento City Council, pledging my best efforts to help her, in any way that I can, now and in the future," Simmons said.