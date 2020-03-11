McNerney vs. Amador: Inside California's 9th District race

Democratic Congressman Jerry McNerney will be seeking re-election to District 9 against Republican Antonio Amador.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A congressman with upwards of 10 years of experience is looking to keep District 9 blue while a familiar face tries to flip it red.

Rep. Jerry McNerney currently represents east Contra Costa County and portions of San Joaquin and Sacramento counties in California’s 9th Congressional District.

His opponent, Republican Antonio Amador, is hoping the third time will be the charm in this election. This year will be Amador's third attempt at unseating McNerney.

Amador ran in 2014 and 2016 and said that he joined the 2020 race because he didn't think the other candidates on the ballot would be able to handle the issues.

Meanwhile, McNerney said he's looking to build on the work he's done for District 9 and intends represent the area for a few more years.

With McNerney seeking re-election and Amador challenging him for the seat, ABC10 surveyed the candidates on issues impacting their district.

Coronavirus

McNerney: “We need to crush the virus. Right now, we’re not following scientific principles on a nationwide basis,” McNerney said.

McNerney emphasized “crushing” the virus and rebuilding the economy. He said the HEROES Act that passed in the House would have provided unemployment and education benefits to many people and would have also helped state and local governments.

He said rebuilding the economy will be an important aspect to ensure people don’t lose their homes or become homeless due to the pandemic.

Amador: Amador said he has three priorities in regards to the coronavirus: looking into what happened, examining how prepared the states were, and investigating what the roles of congress and the state government should be.

He said the states were "ill-prepared" for the pandemic and that the federal government has a responsibility to work with the states.

Amador said he was also concerned about how easily people appeared to give up their freedoms and give into fears and threats as to what would happen with the pandemic.

“You might think that’s an overreaction to something, but how easily our population was controlled is frightening,” he said.

Wildfires

McNerney: “We’ve had more than four million acres burn this year. That far surpasses anything we’ve had in the past, and it looks like this is becoming a new normal…,” McNerney said.

He said the hotter summers and extended droughts need to be taken into account when discussing wildfire mitigation efforts. McNerney said climate change is the root cause of the issue and is looking toward science to help officials learn how to best manage the forest and the climate.

He also wants to ensure good communication for these types of events, which means ensuring that people can contact relatives and get alerts for emergencies and Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS).

Amador: “I think that we get and paint ourselves into a corner when we say… the only reason fires were caused and this happened was because of the environment and climate change. That’s not true at all," Amador said.

He emphasized a need for forest cutting, good management, cooperation with the federal government, and responsibility. Referencing his background in law enforcement, he also said people have to acknowledge that a "certain percentage of that (wildfires) was actually criminal."

He said that there are multiple factors behind California's wildfires that can't be pinned solely to climate change or PG&E.

Public Safety and law enforcement

McNerney: “I think the important step would be to pass a bill into law, such as the George Floyd Justice and Policing Act, which would bar chokeholds and make police departments and agencies more accountable for their actions,” McNerney said.

He said there are some common-sense steps that leaders can take to make police more accountable and effective.

“The terminology ‘Defund the Police’ has been politicized, but we do need to have a conversation about how money that’s going into public service is being affected,” McNerney said, adding that there could be some conversation on whether communities want money put toward mental health professionals or people who can defuse crises.

“It’s not going to be an overnight change,” he said. "This is something we’re going to have to take our time with and get it right over the next several years.”

Amador: Amador is a former officer with the Los Angeles Police Department and has also served as a U.S. Marshal.

He said that he worked with Former Governor Jerry Brown to pass the Peace Officers Bill of Rights, which he said gave officers procedural due process.

“As far as a national standpoint, I think we support our local police," Amador said. "I think we keep them independent. We don’t defund.”

Amador said that talk of a federal standard for law enforcement would be frightening because it involves the federal government determining what local police can and can't do and making those departments dependent on federal money.