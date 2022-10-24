Sacramento's Measure M, explained

Here's what you need to know about Measure M.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Measure M is on the ballot as a referral in Sacramento on Nov. 8.

Measure M will amend the Sacramento City Charter to establish that new redistricting maps shall take effect at the next-upcoming regular councilmember election.

The measure will delete language in the subsection of Sacramento City Charter section 171 that a newly-adopted map “is effective immediately upon adoption.” In other words, this new language would clarify how a new map gets implemented.

Those in favor of Measure M say the existing language created some confusion.

If voted in, the amendment will clarify that a newly adopted map is effective immediately only for the purposes of any upcoming council district election, which is the sole purpose of the redistricting process, said in a Ballot Argument Form. This measure would make that language “clear and unambiguous.”

"The language proposed by Measure M is substantially similar to language in the California Elections Code applicable to counties and cities," said City Attorney Susana Alcala Wood in an impartial analysis of Measure M.

If approved, the existing council district boundary map will not be impacted, nor its use in the city’s current or future election cycles.

A "yes" vote is in favor of amending the Sacramento City Charter. A "no" vote opposes amending the Sacramento City Charter.

