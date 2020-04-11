Modesto mayor race early results | Need to Know

Early results are pouring in for the Modesto mayor race.

MODESTO, Calif. — 9:10 p.m. update:

As of 9:10 p.m., early rankings in the contest for the position of Mayor of Modesto remain unchanged.

The new update still has Sue Zwahlen in the lead with Doug Ridenour as the next nearest candidate. Kristi Ah You and Rick Country take the number three and four slots, respectively.

Incumbent Mayor Ted Brandevold currently trails behind the other four candidates.

ABC10 reached out to Stanislaus County to learn whether additional updates would be expected for election night, however, the message has not been returned. More results are expected on the Tuesdays and Fridays following the election.

For more information on races in Stanislaus County, you can view their results page HERE or visit the ABC10 live update tracker for Stanislaus County.

Original story:

As Stanislaus County continues to tally ballots, the race for mayor of Modesto is taking shape.

The first wave of Stanislaus County results has incumbent Mayor Ted Brandevold trailing behind four of his opponents.

Currently, Sue Zwahlen has the top spot in the contest. She's followed by Doug Ridenour, who is a current City Councilmember. Kristi Ah You and Rick Countryman fill in the third and fourth spots, respectively, for the current tally.

This wave is the first count of many ongoing ballot returns. Stanislaus County was expected to only release one set of results on election night. More results are expected on Tuesday and Friday evenings as more votes get counted.

