Here's when to expect election results in Nevada County

The first wave of results is expected shortly after the polls close.

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Election results in Nevada County will be released throughout election night.

Officials will have up to 30 days to certify the vote. Among the key races to be decided in this election includes the 4th Congressional District contest between Rep. Tom McClintock (R) and Brynne Kennedy (D).

The first of wave of results from Nevada County will pour in shortly after the polls close at 8 p.m. Afterward, the results come in two hour waves until all vote centers report in. These results will be the first count of many ongoing ballot returns.

They will be posted to the Nevada County website shortly after they're verified with the Secretary of State.

A schedule for result updates after election night was not immediately available.

For result updates from Nevada County, visit their elections webpage by clicking HERE.

