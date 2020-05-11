Nevada, suddenly a critical battleground state in 2020, still tabulating votes

There are 85,000 outstanding ballots between the two most populous Nevada counties – that includes the cities of Reno and Las Vegas.

RENO, Nev. — Just over the Sierra, Nevada has had a long history as a “red state”, but the migration of Californians in the past decade has reshaped its politics, experts say.

And that’s playing out in a big way in the 2020 presidential election.

Its voters haven’t swung red since George W. Bush won the state in 2004. But Reno Political Science Professor Fred Lokken said Nevada’s left turn is large part due to the state’s growing economy, and shifting demographics, leading to a more Democratic electorate.

“We've seen a lot more people coming in from California, that are working middle class, Southern Cal even Northern California,” Lokken said.

Lokken said Nevada was leaning toward Vice President Joe Biden, however the state’s Republicans narrowed the gap in an enthusiastic turnout election day.

“The results started coming in, it was much closer, much closer,” Lokken said.

Lokken said the Trump campaign rallied in the state for weeks leading up to election, electrifying his base there.

“All of that enthusiasm was represented in the vote on November 3 that has already been done,” Lokken explained.

But there are still a record number of mail-in ballots and provisional ballots to be counted, which skew Democratic.

“We are going through the verification process, and doing signature verification and making sure they're eligible,” said Registrar of Voters for Washoe County, Deanna Spikula.

Elections officials have until Nov. 16 to canvas the vote. There are 85,000 outstanding ballots between the two most populous Nevada counties – that includes the cities of Reno and Las Vegas.

And even though Biden has the lead, the race is still too close to call. Elections officials say they will not have the next batch up results until Thursday morning. That’s when we’ll have a better idea.

Nevada officials will give updates every morning until their canvassing deadline on November 16.

Continue the conversation with Van on Facebook.

Read more from ABC10