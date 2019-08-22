SACRAMENTO, California — After Brian Dahle vacated his State Assembly Member District 1 seat for the State Senate District 1 seat, Governer Gavin Newsom called for a special election to fill the vacancy.

Vote-by-mail ballots went out to the people of Assembly Member District 1 on Aug. 20, according to the Secretary of State. Election day is on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

This assembly seat represents people in Butte, Lassen, Susanville, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra and Siskiyou Counties.

Voters in Assembly District 1 should contact their local county elections office to find their polling place or ballot drop-off location.

ABC10 sent out four prompts to the five candidates running in the special election. Here are their responses:

Patrick Henry Jones (R), Small Business Owner

www.patrickjonesforassembly.com

Courtesy Patrick Henry Jones

I am Patrick Henry Jones, a conservative committed to our North State values of faith, freedom and family. I have been a resident of Redding for the last 50 years and have served on Redding City Council and as the Mayor.

Three things that I think can be improved in California are funding towards pensions, protection of 2nd amendment rights and forest management.

One reason people should vote for me is that I have the experience to know what our district needs.

A fun fact about me is that I volunteered for many years with California Deer Association, Ducks Unlimited and Gun Owners for California.

Joseph Turner (R), Retired Soldier

www.turnerforassembly.com

Courtesy Joseph Turner

I am Joe Turner, the only veteran in this race. I medically retired after 17 years enlisted and am a Bronze Star recipient, the only constitutionalist who actually stands up for our rights and the Constitution, and the only candidate with a real plan that does not include pandering, extortion, or bribery.

Three things that I think can be improved in California are the representation within the Assembly and Senate, wildfire management (which can, in turn, help our underfunded public pensions), and our natural right to keep and bear weapons of offense, or armor for defense and protection of the body.

One reason people should vote for me is I am the only candidate who will fight with every tool (suing, legislation, investigation, networking) at my disposal to include reaching out to other States, the congress, and the courts to fix California's relentless violations of our rights, especially the new public school curriculum of child abuse (gender dysphoria indoctrination and capitalism being racist/sexist).

A fun fact about me is my wife calls me a hoarder but the truth is I am always thinking and planning strategically; it is fun to collect stuff, think of worst-case scenarios like a zombie apocalypse, and come up with solutions that can be used in both fantasy and the real world.

Elizabeth Betancourt (D), Farmer and Watershed Scientist

www.betancourtforassembly.com

Courtesy Elizabeth Betancourt

I am Elizabeth Betancourt, a small business owner, farmer, and scientist, and as our next representative in the Assembly, I’ll be a new voice for the North State. I’m not a politician: I talk honestly and openly, building on our shared values for a strong future. Agree or disagree, you’ll always know where I stand and I won’t be afraid to listen and learn. I’m the best-prepared candidate to advocate for North State values with the majorities in Sacramento.

Three things that I think can be improved in California are:

Increasing our forest stewardship investment and activities, driven by locals and combined with incentivizing product innovation so that forest management pays for itself. Investing in our rural people and communities through increased access to education, healthcare, and increased job training and availability. Cutting red tape for small business and agriculture and supporting our ranchers and farmers, including getting away from the one-size-fits-all approach of regulation.

One reason people should vote for me is that I’ve spent my career – nearly 20 years – as a rural advocate and I’m ready to invest that experience and those relationships into advocating for the North State. We don’t need more politics-as-usual in Sacramento. We need a new voice for the North State to advocate for our people and our communities.

A fun fact about me is my husband and I own a small farm and produce everything from poultry and eggs to vegetables and olive oil. I’ve exercised my strong work ethic and sense of discipline out here and, working on our land, have learned the value of a dollar and of working with neighbors. These are the values that will guide me as I work to change things in Sacramento.

Megan Ray Dahle (R), Farmer, Businesswoman and Mother

www.votemegandahle.com

Lane Rickard (R), Business Owner and Consultant

www.readyforrickard.com

*Editors note: ABC10 reached out to Dahle and Rickard on Aug. 20 but have not yet received a response from the candidates.

