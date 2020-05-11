Election 2020: 3 Northern California races you might have missed

Early vote totals are pouring in for mayoral races in Tracy and Modesto, and a candidate in the District 5 State Senate race carries a big lead.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Leads are building in contested races throughout San Joaquin County and Stanislaus County as more votes get tallied in the 2020 election.

One notable contest has been the Stockton mayoral race between Kevin Lincoln and Mayor Michael Tubbs. In the most recent update from San Joaquin County, Lincoln grew his lead against Tubbs, but the elections office said there are many ballots left to count.

Other big races included contests for Congressional Districts 9 and 10, the Associated Press called the races for incumbents Congressman Jerry McNerney and Congressman Josh Harder, respectively.

Local races continue to have votes being counted. This includes the mayoral races in Modesto and Tracy and for State Senate District 5.

Tracy Mayor

With the early results from San Joaquin County, Nancy Young is carrying a lead as the vote totals get tallied. She’s followed by Dan Arriola. The two candidates are separated by roughly 900 votes as of Wednesday.

Arriola is a current city councilmember. On his campaign page, he’s advocated 21st century jobs, government accountability, and rebuilding economy and infrastructure.

Young has an 8-year tenure on the Tracy City Council. On her campaign site, she’s called for bringing Tracy "of the Structural Deficit in Finances, Safety, Affordable Housing, and Transportation."

Whoever has the most votes when the vote is certified will become Tracy's next mayor. According to San Joaquin County officials, nearly 130,000 ballots are still waiting to be counted for the entire county.

Updates will be posted to the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters website.

Modesto Mayor

Early results have Sue Zwahlen leading the pack in the Modesto mayoral race.

On election night, the standings didn't see much change. Zwahlen was ahead followed by Doug Ridenour, Kristi Ah You, and Rick Countryman.

Ridenour has the next highest vote total, but, Ah You is about 800 votes behind as of Tuesday night's early vote totals. Countryman came in less than 1,800 votes behind Ridenour.

So far, no candidate has more than 50% of the vote. If that trend continues, the top two candidates will head to a run-off in February.

On Wednesday, Stanislaus County officials said there were more than 73,000 vote-by-mail ballots left to count for the entire county. Updates are generally expected Tuesday and Friday evenings.

For updates from Stanislaus County, click HERE.

State Senate District 5

Democrat Susan Talamantes Eggman has a large lead over Republican Jim Ridenour in the race for the State Senate District 5.

The current Democratic Senator for District 5, Cathleen Galgiani, will be terming out.

Roughly 58% of the vote total so far has gone to Eggman. Eggman has served on Stockton City Council and was elected to the State Assembly back in 2012. Ridenour is a former mayor of Modesto.

District 5 contains all of San Joaquin County and parts of Sacramento and Stanislaus counties. For more updates on this race, you can visit the Secretary of State's election results page HERE.