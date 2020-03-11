Not registered to vote? No problem! What you need to know to vote on election day

San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties are seeing historic pre-election day voter turnout numbers. But if you haven't voted yet, there's still time!

STOCKTON, Calif. — Vincent Agoo of Stockton is a nurse by night and a last-minute voter on this day.

"I like to take my time when I vote. And, this was probably the only time in my schedule where I could really sit down and just look at everything," Agoo said.

He wasn't alone.

Day-before-election voters were lining up at the voting center on the first floor of the San Joaquin County Administration Building on Weber Avenue in Downtown Stockton.

Teresa Howell waited, too.

"We wanted to come down and actually put ours in the box or do it in person and it didn't say it opened until October 31. And, this is the first day we've had since that," Howell said.

There are a number of ways to cast your ballot. There are 28 drop box locations in San Joaquin County, as well as 34 voter service centers.

There are 23 dropbox and curbside locations, as well as 27 voter satellite offices in Stanislaus County.

If you do vote by mail, your ballot must be postmarked no later than November 3. And, if you still haven't registered to vote in California, you still can as late as the day of the election.

Last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law what is called "Conditional Voter Registration," which gives procrastinating voters a last chance to still take part in the election.

"So they would go into a satellite office or here at our office and they'll be handed an envelope. The envelope also acts as their registration form so they'll fill out the front of that envelope. The staff member will register them so they know which ballot to give them," Donna Linder, Stanislaus County Registrar of Voters said.

On a separate form, you can also change your party affiliation on election day.

Stanislaus County is seeing a historic number of registered voters casting their ballots. Already 55% have voted -- double the number at this time in the 2016 presidential election.

As of Friday in San Joaquin County, already 43% of registered voters had cast their ballots.

Continue the conversation with Kurt on Facebook.

Read more from ABC10