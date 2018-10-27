Early in-person voting is set to begin in Sacramento and Nevada Counties, starting October 27. But the number of available polling locations will increase dramatically as election day draws closer.

To find your polling place for election day, check out the Secretary of State’s website.

For vote-by-mail drop-off locations, check local county elections websites.

Below is a list of where residents can vote early in Sacramento and Nevada counties.

Oct. 27 until election day:

Sacramento County:

Citrus Heights

City of Citrus Heights City Hall, Council Chambers, 6360 Fountain Square Dr., Citrus Heights, CA 95621. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Elk Grove

Armaan’s Palace Event Hall, 2301 Longport Ct, Elk Grove, CA 95758. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Eden Gardens Event Center, 8434 Bradshaw Rd, Elk Grove, CA 95758. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Folsom

Granite Center, 909 Mormon St, Folsom, CA 95630. Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Galt

Department of Human Assistance – Galt, 210 N Lincoln Way, Galt, CA 95632. Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

North Highlands

Murph – Emmanuel AME Church, 4151 Don Julio Blvd, North Highlands, CA 95660. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Rancho Cordova

Koreana Plaza, 10947 Olson Dr, Ste 411, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sacramento - Arden Arcade

Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 4641 Marconi Ave, Sacramento, CA 95821. Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Richard T. Conzelmann Community Center, 2201 Cottage Way, Sacramento, CA 95825. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sacramento - Central City

Oak Park Community Center, 3425 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95817. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sacramento County Administration Building, 700 H St, Sacramento, CA 95814. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The California Museum, 1020 O St, Sacramento, CA 95814. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sacramento - Natomas

Natomas Unified School District, 1931 Arena Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95834. Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sacramento - North

Greater Sacramento Urban League, 3725 Marysville Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95838. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sacramento - Rosemont

Unity of Sacramento Church, 9249 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95826. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sacramento - South

Department of Human Assistance – Florin, 2450 Florin Rd, Sacramento, CA 95822. Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Maple Neighborhood Center, 3301 37th Ave, Sacramento, CA 95824. Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 7595 Center Pkwy, Sacramento, CA 95823. Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Nevada County:

Nevada County Elections Office, 950 Maidu Ave, Truckee, CA. Hours: 8 a.m. – 4p.m.

Truckee Townhall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee, CA. Hours 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Nov. 3 until election day:

Sacramento County:

Antelope

North Highlands-Antelope Library, 4235 Antelope Rd, Antelope, CA 95843. Hours 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday 11/5/18 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

VFW Post 4647, 3300 U St, Antelope, CA 95843. Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Carmichael

Carmichael Library, 5605 Marconi Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday 11/5/18 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

San Juan Unified School District, 3738 Walnut Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608. Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Citrus Heights

Citrus Heights Fellowship, 7405 Mariposa Ave, Citrus Heights, CA 95610. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sylvan Oaks Library, 6700 Auburn Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA 95621. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday 11/5/18 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Elk Grove

Barbara Morse Wackford Center, 9014 Bruceville Rd, Elk Grove, CA 95758. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Elk Grove City Council Chambers, 8400 Laguna Palms Way, Elk Grove, CA 95758. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Elk Grove United Methodist Church, 8986 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95624. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Franklin Library, 10055 Franklin High Rd, Elk Grove, CA 95757. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The Meadows Senior Living, 9325 E Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95624. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Fair Oaks

Fair Oaks Library, 11601 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA 95628. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday 11/5/18 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Faith Lutheran Church, 4000 San Juan Ave, Fair Oaks, CA 95628. Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

First Baptist Church of Fair Oaks, 4401 San Juan Ave, Fair Oaks, CA 95628. 11/3/18 and 11/5/18 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday 11/4/18 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sacramento Metro Fire Station # 32, 8890 Roediger Ln, Fair Oaks, CA 95628. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Folsom

Muslim Community of Folsom, 391 S Lexington Dr, Suite 120, Folsom, CA 95630. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Prairie City Landing Senior Living Community, 645 Willard Dr, Folsom, CA 95630. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Gold River

Eskaton Gold River Lodge, 11390 Coloma Rd, Gold River, CA 95670. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Herald

Herald Fire Station # 87, 12746 Ivie Rd, Herald, CA 95638. Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

North Highlands

Hillsdale Blvd Baptist Church, 6201 Hillsdale Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95842. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

North Highlands Community Center, 6040 Watt Ave, North Highlands, CA 95660. Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Orangevale

Orangevale Community Center, 6826 Hazel Ave, Orangevale, CA 95662. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Rancho Cordova

Folsom Cordova Community Partnership, 10665 Coloma Rd, Suite 200, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

George Washington Carver High School, 10101 Systems Pkwy, Sacramento, CA 95827 Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Rancho Cordova City Hall, 2729 Prospect Park Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Rancho Murieta

Rancho Murieta Community Service District, 15160 Jackson Rd, Rancho Murieta, CA 95683. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Rio Linda/Elverta

Depot Building and Park, 6730 Front St, Rio Linda, CA 95673. Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sacramento - Arden Arcade

Campus Commons Clubhouse, 650 Commons Dr, Sacramento, CA 95825. Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Mel Rapton Honda, 3630 Fulton Ave, Sacramento, CA 95821. Hours: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Orange Grove Adult School, 4640 Orange Grove Ave, Sacramento, CA 95841. Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Rio Americano High School, 4540 American River Dr, Sacramento, CA 95864. Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Town & Country Lutheran Church, 4049 Marconi Ave, Sacramento, CA 95821. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sacramento - Central City

California State University Sacramento (CSUS), Modoc Hall, 3020 State University Dr, Sacramento, CA 95819. Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Colonial Heights Library, 4799 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95820. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday 11/5/18 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Coloma Community Center, 4623 T St, Sacramento, CA 95819. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Disability Rights California, 1831 K St, Sacramento, CA 95811. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Marina Vista Community Center, 240 Seavey Cir, Sacramento, CA 95818. Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sierra 2 Center, 2791 24th St, Sacramento, CA 95818. Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The East Jay Building, 5025 J St, Suite 102, Sacramento, CA 95819. Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sacramento - Florin

Florin East Grammar School, 8383 Florin Rd, Sacramento, CA 95828. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

George Sim Community Center, 6207 Logan St, Sacramento, CA 95824. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar, 7733 Elk Grove Florin Rd, Sacramento, CA 95829. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

South Sacramento Christian Center, 7710 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95823. 11/3/18 and 11/5/18 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sunday 11/4/18 10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m..

Sacramento - Natomas

Department of Human Assistance – Natomas, 4450 E Commerce Way, Sacramento, CA 95834. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

North Natomas Library, 4660 Via Ingoglia, Sacramento, CA 95835. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

South Natomas Library, 2901 Truxel Rd, Sacramento, CA 95833. Hours: Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday 11/5/18 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sacramento - North

Del Paso Blvd Partnership, 1219 Del Paso Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95815. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Hagginwood Community Center, 3271 Marysville Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95815. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Johnston Community Center, 231 Eleanor Ave, Sacramento, CA 95815. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Robertson Community Center, 3525 Norwood Ave, Sacramento, CA 95838. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sacramento - Rosemont

UC Cooperative Extension, 4145 Branch Center Rd, Sacramento, CA 95827. Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sacramento - South

ACC Greenhaven Terrace, 1180 Corporate Way, Sacramento, CA 95831. Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Centennial United Methodist Church, 5401 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95822. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Destiny Place, 5230 Ehrhardt Ave, Sacramento, CA 95823. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Pannell Meadowview Community Center, 2450 Meadowview Rd, Sacramento, CA 95832. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Robbie Waters Pocket - Greenhaven Library, 7335 Gloria Dr, Sacramento, CA 95831. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Valley Hi-North Laguna Library, 7400 Imagination Pkwy, Sacramento, CA 95823. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Vintage Glen Senior Apartments, 6000 S Land Park Dr, Sacramento, CA 95822. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Walnut Grove

Walnut Grove Library, 14177 Market St, Walnut Grove, CA 95690. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Wilton

Wilton Community Center, 9717 Colony Rd, Wilton, CA 95693. Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Nevada County:

Family Resource Center, 11695 Donner Pass, Truckee, CA. Hours: 8 a.m. – 4p.m.

Higgins Lions Community Center, 22490 East Hacienda Drive, Grass Valley, CA. Hours: 8 a.m. – 4p.m.

Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank Street, Grass Valley, CA. Hours: 8 a.m. – 4p.m.

Best Western Gold Country Inn, 1012 Sutton Way, Truckee, CA. Hours: 8 a.m. – 4p.m.

