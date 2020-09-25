Obama to join Kamala Harris for 2 Democratic fundraisers

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Former President Barack Obama will join Kamala Harris for a pair of fundraisers next week in support of the Democratic ticket. They'll be his first fundraising events with the campaign since Joe Biden officially won the party's presidential nomination and chose Harris as his running mate. Obama and Harris will hold a low-dollar and a high-dollar fundraiser on Oct. 2, according to a campaign aide. The two barrier-breaking politicians are longtime political allies. Harris campaigned for Obama in Iowa during the 2008 presidential primary, and he backed her run for state attorney general in 2010.

The term “vote early” has been sung repeatedly this election season, but when exactly is that here in California? Because of the coronavirus, every registered voter in California will receive a ballot in the mail. So when should you expect to get that ballot? Return that ballot? And can you still vote in-person? If so, when? We compiled a list of all the important voting dates you need to know, starting in the beginning of October.