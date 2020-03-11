Here's when to expect election results in Placer County

The first wave of results is expected to roll out shortly after 8:00 p.m.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Election night in Placer County may not be the typical flood of election results that we have seen in years past.

Election officials said they plan to release results very soon after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. These results will be the first county of many ongoing ballot returns.

Placer is a Voter's Choice Act county, meaning it is taking advantage of vote centers this year.

However, the county does not expect many updates on Election night. It said there would possibly be just one update on results and that is it.

After Election Day though, Placer will update results every Tuesday and Friday afternoon, usually around 4 p.m.

All results can be found on the Placer County Elections website.

Editor’s Note: Karina Gonzalez and Sabrina Sanchez, of ABC10's Voter Access Team, reached out to Placer County for the above information.

