What you need to know about Placer County's 2020 ballot measures

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The upcoming 2020 Presidential election is less than a week away, and voters in Placer County will get a say in how the county conducts business.

The Placer County voter's guide does not have arguments for or against all of its ballot measures.

Here is a guide on four ballot measures that Placer County voters should know before they cast their votes.

Measure F

Measure F would have the civil service commission serve as a hearing body for employee grievances, disciplinary appeals, and other matters during a hearing. Currently, the civil service commission has two roles: perform an administrative review and as a hearing body for disciplinary action against county employees.

To read Measure F in its entirety, click here.

Measure G

Measure G would allow the Placer County CEO the power over county department head hirings, firings, and suspensions. As of now, the county executive officer handles those tasks, but that person would require approval from the Placer County Board of Supervisors.

To read Measure G in its entirety, click here.

Measure H

Measure H is an amendment that aims to eliminate "contradictory language." It would remove a section that would bring Placer County's bid threshold for a project that matches California's law.

To read Measure H in its entirety, click here.

Measure I

While elected officials are supposed to be Placer County residents, once they win, they no longer have to live within the county before submitting their election papers.

Measure I would change that. The measure would make it a requirement for a candidate to live in Placer County at least 30 days before submitting their election paperwork.

To read Measure I in its entirety, click here.