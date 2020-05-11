Political expert weighs in on President Trump's voter fraud claims

McGeorge School of Law Associate Dean Mary-Beth Moylan spoke to ABC10 explaining Trump's campaign's claims of voter fraud as votes are still counted.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — As President Donald Trump huddles with his aides inside the White House, his campaign team has filed a lawsuit in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

Eric Trump, the president's son, announced plans to challenge the extended Pennsylvania vote count.

McGeorge School of Law Associate Dean Mary-Beth Moylan spoke to ABC10 explaining Trump's campaign's claims of voter fraud as polling centers in the remaining states are still counting the ballots for the second day.

"It's very normal for ballots to be counted that have been mailed on election day, but have not made it to the ballot counting center," Moylan said.

Moylan said multiple secretaries of state do not have to certify the election results until days, in some cases even weeks, after the election. She said there is still time for an initial count, and if necessary, a recount.

The election could be so close that it would trigger automatic recounts in some states, in others, the candidates would request for a recount, which is already happening in Wisconsin.

The Supreme Court could possibly rule on cases involving potential recounts as we saw in the 2000 election when Geoge W. Bush defeated Al Gore.

President Trump expressed his wishes to ask the Supreme Court to stop voting in some states that are still in the process of tabulating ballots.

Moylan said she doesn't think the vote-counting could stop until all of the ballots are canvassed.