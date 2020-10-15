CA Prop 24: Consumer privacy laws

The lengthy, text-filled proposition has left people divided about its meaning when it comes to privacy.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Two years ago, state lawmakers passed what were supposed to be new, cutting-edge privacy protections into law. However, it didn’t end up doing much to change how peoples’ data was collected and shared.

Some of the same people who pushed that law through argue we need Proposition 24 to finish the job by plugging what they see as loopholes exploited by the big tech companies.

On the other hand, Prop 24 is opposed by some privacy advocates, most notably Public Citizen and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Consumer Watchdog, however, is supporting the proposition.

The first thing to know about Prop 24 is that it’s beefy. The text of the proposed new law stretches 52 pages long, and it is not an easy read. That’s part of why this ballot question is dividing old allies.

One leading group on digital privacy, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, even took a neutral position on Prop 24, calling it “a mixed bag of partial steps backwards and forwards.”

The California Democratic Party is also neutral while the state Republican party is against Prop 24.

Prop 24 would create new rights for online users to limit the sharing of their data and to correct inaccurate personal data. Prop 24 also would set new penalties for privacy violations by tech companies and create a brand new $10 million state agency to enforce it.

Supporters say those things are worth doing now and that the current law needs more grit. Opponents say we should allow more time to work out the kinks with the law California’s legislature passed two years ago before.

What is the full name of Prop 24?

The California Privacy Rights Act of 2020.

What does a YES vote on Prop 24 mean?

A yes vote adopts the 52-page overhaul of state privacy laws and enforcement.

"Existing consumer data privacy laws and rights would be expanded," the text reads. "Businesses required to meet privacy requirements would change. A new state agency and the state’s Department of Justice would share responsibility for overseeing and enforcing state consumer privacy laws.

What does a NO vote on Prop 24 mean?

A no vote rejects them.

"Businesses would continue to be required to follow existing consumer data privacy laws," the text reads. "Consumers would continue to have existing data privacy rights. The state’s Department of Justice would continue to oversee and enforce these laws."