Measure B, which will increase sales tax by 1/2 cent, passed with about 61 percent of the ballot, or 19,510 votes. Voters opposing totaled 12,259 or 39 percent of the ballot.
Measure B in Roseville is a general sales tax measure that increases sales tax in Roseville by a half-cent. The measure promises to provide $16 million to $19 million annually, all of which is required by law to be funneled back into Roseville’s community and is not to be taken by the State.
Revenue from Measure B could be used for:
- Preventing cuts to emergency response, fire protection, parks, recreation, and libraries.
- Maintaining streets and roads, repairing potholes
- Updating 911 dispatch and emergency service operations
- Maintaining neighborhood police patrols
- Supporting crime suppression/investigation.
- Creating more parks, libraries and recreational programs and facilities
Those in opposition criticized the city's designation of the sales tax as a general tax increase. This could mean that revenue generated from the sales tax might be diverted to investments that are not preferred by Roseville taxpayers.
Currently, 60% of sales tax in Roseville is generated from visitors and businesses. A typical household in Roseville would pay about $5 per month more in sales tax, but the city would remain one of the lowest taxed cities in the region.
A ‘YES’ vote means: yes, increase the sales tax in Roseville by a half-cent.