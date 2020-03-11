Sacramento businesses board up ahead of election day

Some Sacramento area businesses are preparing for the worst on election night.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some Sacramento area businesses are preparing for the worst on election night -- preemptively boarding up their businesses to defend against potentially destructive protests.

All of this comes after months of civil unrest in Sacramento and across the nation against police brutality. Just one day before one of the most heated presidential elections in recent history, Sacramento businesses are boarding up again.

Mike’s Camera in Midtown was broken into during demonstrations over the summer. The cost was significant, store manager Joel Quiggin said.

“We decided to put the boards up [on Monday] in preparation for [election day],” Quiggin said.

He said he supports everybody’s right to protest but hopes they will do it in a non-destructive manner.

“But I really want to promote the message that is behind us here and that is definitely to love more, you know,” Quiggin said. “I think as a society we have forgotten that.”

While businesses are preparing for the worst, experts say Americans shouldn’t expect wide-spread violence.

"We have an idea of when risks are greater,” said Brian Levin, Director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University San Bernardino. “What we have less of an ability to do is tell you who's going to do it and exactly where."

Levin said Sacramento is at a heightened risk for violence surrounding the election.

The Sacramento Police Department is planning for additional patrols to monitor potential protests or election disturbances, according to Sgt. Sabrina Briggs, a spokesperson for the department.

“As with any protests or demonstrations that occur in our city, rolling road closures may be enacted if the demonstration becomes mobile,” Briggs said. “Any important developments regarding demonstrations will be put out via the department’s Twitter feed.”

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is denying permits to gather on the capitol grounds. They have since placed cameras and barricades around the state capitol building.

