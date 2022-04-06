Sacramento County election results: Where the races stand so far

The first wave of election results arrives around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday night.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Election night is finally here for Sacramento County, meaning many campaigns will be coming to a head.

Among them are big races that'll decide who will lead the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office and the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office.

The first wave of results will come in by 8:15 p.m. on election night. These will be the Vote by Mail and Vote Center ballots that are processed before Election day.

Another wave will come in by 10 p.m. with updates trickling in every two hours until all the Vote Centers have reported but the unofficial election night report is expected to be issued by 12 a.m. These will be the Election Day votes.

Updates will get spread out further after election night until the vote is certified.

View the tracker below to see updates for Sacramento County's big races.

