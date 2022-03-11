2022 Election: What's different for midterm election in Sacramento County

While the county will not have security at the polls, all the election workers are trained in de-escalation

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The largest voter guide ever for Sacramento County is being printed at 256 pages and there are 155 ballot configurations this year for the 2022 election.

One of the top concerns among voters is elections security. It’s an issue Sacramento County has been getting feedback on from the community.

County spokesperson Janna Haynes said they have a new security measure this year. She all of their ballot transport bags coming from ballot boxes and vote centers have Apple AirTags, letting elections officials know where the ballots are at all times.

As for the polls, while the county will not have security, all the election workers are trained in de-escalation. In 2020, the county started a 24/7 live stream of the ballot tabulation room whether anyone is in there counting votes or not.

“We have not had any instance that make these things necessary rather we are responding to what our voters want from us, and we are trying to be accommodating in addition to very transparent about our processes,” said Haynes.

There is one major issue that’s driving which candidates and propositions get the vote.

“The issue of homelessness is pervasive in this election, and they don’t care if you are running for water district or congress or governor, they want you to fix the homeless problem that is the plague of California right now and they want them gone,” said Adam Probolsky, president with Probolsky Research, a nonpartisan pollster.

Pollsters are not expecting record turnout, but inflation, jobs and abortion will all be hot button topics.

Residents can take tours of the voting facility on Wednesdays and Thursday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The county also has a question-and-answer session at 4 p.m. There is still time for you to register to vote in person.

WATCH ALSO: