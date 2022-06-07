Sacramento County Sheriff: Primary election results

The race will decide who replaces current Scott Jones as Sacramento County Sheriff. The first wave of results are expected around 8:15 p.m.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Voters in Sacramento County are going to choose a new sheriff in the June 7 primary with current Sheriff Scott Jones stepping down after 12 years to run for Congress.

Although they share the same first name and both have decades of law enforcement experience, the two candidates vying to fill Jones’ position have their differences.

Jim Barnes, 49, is Sacramento County’s current Undersheriff – second-in-command at the Sheriff’s Office, where he has risen through the ranks over the course of his 24-year career there.

Jim Cooper, 58, is a California Assemblymember representing District 9, which encompasses parts of Elk Grove, South Sacramento, Galt and Lodi. He has served in that role for the past eight years. Prior to that, he spent 15 years on the Elk Grove City Council, including as the city’s first-ever mayor. During that time and before it, Cooper also spent 30 years working for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, rising through the ranks and becoming a captain.

He ran against Scott Jones for Sacramento County Sheriff in 2010 and lost by 3,660 votes, about 1% of the votes.

The first wave of results for all of Sacramento County are expected around 8:15 p.m.

