Sacramento Kings to turn Golden 1 Center into voting center for November election

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As voters in Sacramento County head to the polls to vote for president this November, they will be able to do so at the home of the Kings.
The Sacramento Kings announced they will be opening the Golden 1 Center as a voting center this fall. The team is working with Sacramento County to make sure people are able to cast their ballots while social distancing, to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
The vote center at the downtown arena will be open for 11 days, from Oct. 24 to Nov. 3. Parking will be available for free in the Downtown West Garage. The vote center will offer several services, including:
- vote in person
- ballot drop-off
- ballot pick-up
- new and updated voter registration
- language assistance
- accessible voting
The Kings are providing the use of Golden 1 Center to the county for no charge and will provide staff volunteers, to serve as poll workers.
“The Kings are dedicated to using our platform to encourage civic participation and engagement,” Sacramento Kings Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis said in a written statement. “We are proud to provide a location in the heart of downtown with increased accessibility and opportunity to socially distance while promoting the importance of voting.”
California offers online voter registration at https://registertovote.ca.gov/
