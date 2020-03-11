Here's when to expect election results in San Francisco

The first wave of results in San Francisco is expected around 8:45 p.m.

SAN FRANCISCO — Election results for San Francisco will be nowhere near final on election night. Officials will have up to 30 days to certify the vote totals.

The first wave of preliminary results for San Francisco will be released at 8:45 p.m. More results will follow at 9:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. These results will be the first count of many ongoing ballot returns.

After election night, there'll be many more ballots to count. Those include the following:

Vote-by-mail ballots that are dropped off at polling places or the City Hall drop-off stations

Vote-by-mail ballots received in the mail within three days of Election Day

Ballots cast at the City Hall Voting Center during Conditional Voter Registration period

Unsigned vote-by-mail ballots that are remedied by voters within eight days of the election

Provisional ballots

Ballots with write-in votes

Updates after election night will be updated at 4 p.m. on any day ballots are counted.

Editor’s Note: Karina Gonzalez and Sabrina Sanchez, of ABC10's Voter Access Team, reached out to San Francisco officials for the above information.