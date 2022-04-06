San Joaquin County Election Results: Where the races stand so far

The first wave of results is due around 8:30 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Election night is finally here for San Joaquin County, meaning many campaigns will be coming to a head.

Among the big races are contests that'll decide who will lead the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office and who will serve as county superintendent.

The first wave of results are posted at 8:30 p.m., which will reflect all vote-by-mail ballots received up to Election Day.

Polling place ballots will be reported at 9 p.m. and Election Day ballots will be reported starting at 10 p.m. and every hour after that until all ballots issued on Election Day are tabulated.

RELATED:

Election Results

WATCH ALSO: