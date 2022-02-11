San Joaquin County election results: What to expect on election night

The first wave of results will arrive around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Election night has arrived for San Joaquin County meaning voters will be choosing their next elected officials, bringing some campaigns to an end.

This midterm election cycle, San Joaquin County voters will be deciding on who will be the state's representative for the 9th Congressional District and who will lead the cities of Manteca, Tracy and Lathrop as mayor.

The first wave of election results will be posted around 8 p.m. on election night. The first batch of results will include Vote by Mail ballots that were received by the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voter's Office through Nov. 5.

At 10 p.m., the first batch of results from the polls will be released. Results will be updated every two hours on election night until all precincts have reported.

The final results from election night are expected to be posted by 2 a.m. Nov. 9.

After election night, new results will be posted every Tuesday by 7 p.m. The Registrar of Voters' Office says that some results may be posted sooner if appropriate.

Final 2022 midterm election results from San Joaquin County face a deadline of Dec. 8 to be certified.

Election Results

View the chart below for election updates in San Joaquin County, Lodi, Stockton, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy and Ripon.

