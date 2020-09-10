San Joaquin County to send replacement ballots after a race was left out

A Board of Trustees candidate race was left off of over 2,200 voter ballots. The county is sending replacement ballots to those voters.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Some voters in San Joaquin County may receive another ballot after the county realized a race was left off of ballots previously sent out.

The error involves a Board of Trustees candidate race where 2,265 voters of the 51,000 voters in the San Joaquin Delta Community College District Trustee Area 2 (TA2) received a ballot that did not contain that contest, according to a statement from the county issued Friday.

"On October 5, 2020, you were mailed a ballot with an error which we want to immediately correct. The contest for San Joaquin Delta Community College District Trustee Area 2 was not printed on your ballot, and it should have been," said Melinda Dubroff, registrar of voters for San Joaquin County.

The county is mailing replacement ballots that include the Board of Trustees candidate race. Voters have two options:

1. If you have not yet returned your original ballot, use the enclosed replacement instead of the original ballot. Be sure to use the replacement return envelope. The replacement ballot will be the ballot counted. Please destroy or shred your original ballot.

2. If you have already returned your original ballot, you can:

Complete and return the replacement ballot, and the replacement ballot will be counted instead of your original ballot.

Choose not to fill out the new ballot, and your original ballot will be counted. Note: Be sure to vote on all of the contests of interest to you on the replacement ballot and not just the contest missing on the original ballot.

The county said only one ballot will be counted and the registrar of voters has procedures and systems in place to prevent double voting.

"Strict measures have been implemented to ensure that, even if a voter submits two ballots, only one ballot will be counted. If a voter submits a replacement ballot, that will be the one that is counted," Dubroff said.

Replacement ballots can be sent through the United States Postal Service or dropped off at any Voter Service Center or Official Ballot DropBox.