Here's when to expect election results in San Joaquin County

The first wave of results is expected to roll out around 8:30 p.m.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Election night will see a lot of votes counted in San Joaquin County, but it won't be all of them.

The Registrar of Voters will have up to 30 days to certify the results of the 2020 election. One of the key contests to be decided is the Stockton Mayor's race which pits Mayor Michael Tubbs against opponent Kevin Lincoln.

The first wave of results is due around 8:30 p.m., which will include the early vote-by-mail ballots. The rest will be delivered hourly. These results will be the first count of many ongoing ballot returns.

By 9 p.m., you'll see the results pouring in from the Voter Service Centers. These will reflect the votes cast at those sites on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Election night results are expected by 10 p.m.

Here are the latest returns, final results could take days or weeks:

The live results page from the San Joaquin Registrar of Voter's website will display the next time results will be reported.

