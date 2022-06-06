Solano County Election Results: Where the races stand so far

The first wave of results is expected around 8:05 p.m. Tuesday night.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Election night is finally here for Solano County, meaning many campaigns will be coming to a head.

Among them are big races that'll decide who will lead the Solano County Sheriff's Office and the Solano County District Attorney's Office.

The first wave of results is expected around 8:05 p.m. For most areas, this is generally the early mail ballots.

The next waves, that will eventually include the Election day ballots, are expected every 60 to 90 minutes. The elections landing page for Solano County will also be updated with the expectation for the next wave of results.

